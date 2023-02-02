Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
County ramps up child protective services caseworker hiring initiative

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 2, 2023 0

Monroe County is stepping up efforts to fill caseworker positions in child protective services. In-person interviews will be conducted over the next three weeks, starting Friday, as part of a streamlined onboarding process. Successful completion of the civil service examination will not be necessary before hiring, although it will be required in the near future, with ...

