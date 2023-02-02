Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Johnson v. Auburn Community Hospital

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Discharge from hospital – Medications Johnson v. Auburn Community Hospital CA 21-01196 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a medical malpractice action after he fell asleep at the wheel while driving, causing two accidents. Prior to the accident, the plaintiff was treated at the emergency ...

