Fourth Department – Waiving patient physician-privilege: Johnson v. Amadorzabala

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Waiving patient physician-privilege Mental health records – Submission to sentencing court Johnson v. Amadorzabala CA 22-00540 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a personal injury action after being struck while walking across the street by a vehicle driven by the defendant. The defendant was prosecuted for criminal ...

