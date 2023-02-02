Jon E. Bonavilla

Partner, Evans Fox LLP

Years in current role: 4

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

This past year I have had terrific resolution of cases with very grateful clients. As an attorney, that is all you can ask for.

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

I expect family law cases to increase. The number of people that need help are growing, and with the amount of information online regarding this area of law more and more people are seeking to obtain formal help.

What advice would you give someone starting out in family law right now?

I would recommend watching as many seminars as possible on family law-related topics and trying to find a mentor attorney that can advise on the basics.

What do you enjoy most about the Rochester legal community?

There are terrific attorneys and judges in Rochester and it is a pleasure dealing with them on cases. I think what helps is that it is a relatively small community where we all know and deal with each other on a regular basis.