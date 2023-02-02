Kevin Clark

Managing Partner, Wesley Clark & Peshkin PLLC

Years in current role: 9

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

Hiring exceptional attorneys in each of the three markets in which we practice so that we are able to meet the ever-increasing demand for the services that we provide at WC&P.

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

We will continue to grow and refine our divorce practice in revolutionary ways. This year we will expand the services we offer to families going through transition, which will allow us to do things that no one would expect from a law firm that focuses on divorce … because the reality is, we are a law firm focused on families. These new services will appeal to families of all types — from blended families and traditional married couples adjusting to life with children to parents learning to co-parent from different households.

What advice would you give someone starting out in family law right now?

Dive in and learn as much as you can by reading caselaw and treatises, observing court proceedings and talking to experienced matrimonial attorneys. There is a very steep learning curve, but once you have all of the pieces in place, this practice can be an extremely rewarding.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

I have a business background and so Mergers and Acquisitions appeals to me. I am a lawyer who loves business and so I often ask myself, “how can law firms act more like traditional firms and businesses? How can they merge and succeed together, particularly when they are focused on only a couple of practice areas? Like WC&P, we are focused on only matrimonial law and estate planning.” How can the highest level of consistent client service be established across multiple markets through similar-minded firms joining together.

What do you enjoy most about the Rochester legal community?

Camaraderie — our legal community affords attorneys across all legal practices a valuable forum for information exchange from client specific best practices to firm management and administration.