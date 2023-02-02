Lewis Heisman

Heisman Nunes & Hull, LLP

Lewis Heisman has practiced Matrimonial Law for more than 35 years, handling litigated cases involving asset division, spousal maintenance, child custody and support. He has participated in numerous trials.

Heisman recognizes the significant cost of litigation and the emotional toll on his clients. To that end, he is a long-standing member of the Collaborative Law Association of Rochester, whose members provide an alternative to litigation for separating and divorcing couples.

Heisman is a graduate of Western New England University School of Law, Juris Doctor, 1977 and SUNY Brockport University, bachelor’s degree, 1974. He has been recognized as a New York Super Lawyer, 2012 – 2021, Best Lawyers in America, 2016 – 2020, Leader in Law Award, 2009. He is a New York State Bar Association lecturer, Monroe County Bar Association, past chair, Family Law Section and received a Martindale-Hubbell A/V rating for ethics and professionalism.