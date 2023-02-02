Lisa Serio Siragusa

Partner, Brown, Gruttadaro, and Prato PLLC

Years in current role: 16

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

In the area of family law, my biggest success comes from when those whom I represent, both children and adults, are treated fairly within our system of justice. Personally, I measure success not only by the fact that my clients receive as just an outcome as possible, but also by the fact that they are informed and educated about the legal process. Client satisfaction is incredibly important to myself and my staff, and we work to ensure all their questions about the law are promptly answered.

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

My expectations for the next 6-12 months are that my firm and I continue to provide our clients with the best representation possible. More than that, however, I strive to provide these outcomes with a personal touch. Legal proceedings are incredibly mentally and emotionally taxing, and I believe it is important to provide support and empathy for our clients whenever possible.

What advice would you give someone starting out in family law right now?

I would advise those starting out in the area of family law that patience, passion, and attentiveness are prerequisites to success. I would encourage them to appreciate the delicate balance between objectivity and empathy in this specialized area of law which runs the gamut of human emotions. I would also advise them that the practice of family law is not a 9-5 job. Issues involving domestic violence and child abuse are not on a time clock. You must be committed and prepared to make yourself available when your clients need you most.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

One area of law that is of great interest to me is elder law. With the growing population of older adults, we are seeing legal issues arise with regards to health care, living arrangements, and social isolation. Justice for these vulnerable elderly populations is of the utmost importance.

What do you enjoy most about the Rochester legal community?

I enjoy the camaraderie within the Rochester legal community. During the pandemic, I was surprised just how much I missed interacting with other attorneys in the Hall of Justice whether that be discussing legal proceedings or simply catching up on each other’s personal lives. Even though we might be on opposite sides of a legal matter, our community is genuine close-knit group of individuals who looks out for each other.