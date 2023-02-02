Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia

NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia

By: The Associated Press February 2, 2023 0

A New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, federal prosecutors announced. Joseph Morelli, 51, admitted to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office, the U.S. attorney's office in Syracuse said in a news release Wednesday. In one voicemail ...

