Home / News / Resentencing ordered in murder case

Resentencing ordered in murder case

Judge failed to order presentence report

By: Bennett Loudon February 2, 2023 0

A state appeals court has ordered a convicted murderer to be resentenced because the judge failed to have a presentence report prepared. Defendant Gil Shearer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March 2004 before Westchester County Court Judge Sam D. Walker, who sentenced Shearer. In July 2019, without a hearing, Judge David S. Zuckerman denied a motion ...

