Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act: Freeman v. HSBC Holdings PLC

Second Circuit – Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act: Freeman v. HSBC Holdings PLC

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act Direct or indirect connection Freeman v. HSBC Holdings PLC 19-3970 Judges Jacobs, Sullivan, and Brown Background: The plaintiffs-appellants are service members wounded in terrorist attacks in Iraq and the families and estates of service members killed in such attacks. They appealed from the dismissal of their ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo