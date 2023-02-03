Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Feds says drug money was used to buy home, seek forfeiture

Feds says drug money was used to buy home, seek forfeiture

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 3, 2023 0

A Greece couple may be required to forfeit their house because federal prosecutors allege it was purchased with money obtained through drug trafficking. In a complaint filed in federal court and state Supreme Court in Monroe County, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York alleges Andrew Cooper and his girlfriend, Solange Marcial, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo