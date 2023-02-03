Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Interpleader action: Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of NY v. Wittmeyer, et al.

Fourth Department – Interpleader action: Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of NY v. Wittmeyer, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Interpleader action Summary judgment – Power-of-attorney Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of NY v. Wittmeyer, et al. CA 21-00521 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The interpleader plaintiff issued a life insurance policy to the decedent naming his daughters (defendant-daughters) and his wife as beneficiaries. The wife learned that the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo