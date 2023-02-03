Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Manslaughter: People v. Jones

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manslaughter Ineffective assistance of counsel People v. Jones KA 21-00117 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of manslaughter arising from an incident in which she shot her neighbor in the right leg, damaging his femoral artery and causing his death. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

