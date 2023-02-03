Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 19, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 19, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 19, 2023    58 NOT PROVIDED JENKINS, ROBERT F et ano to FOUNTAIN, DANNIELLE E Property Address: 8161 RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12771 Page: 0095 Tax Account: 054.18-1-8 Full Sale Price: $176,000.00 PEREZ, VICTOR to 304 FIRST STREET, LLC Property Address: 304 FIRST STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12771 Page: 0144 Tax Account: 106.43-3-52.001 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo