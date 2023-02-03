Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 19, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 19, 2023     55 NOT PROVIDED DISALVO, EVELYN & DISALVO, PAUL M Property Address: 138 ANDREA LANE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $87,900.00 FOUNTAIN, DANNIELLE E Property Address: 8161 WEST RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $172,812.00 14420 DOWE, LINDA B & DOWE, PETER N Property Address: 49 DEERTRACK LANE, BROCKPORT ...

