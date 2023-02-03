Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Murder conviction reversed over ineffective counsel

Murder conviction reversed over ineffective counsel

Defense attorney's decisions were 'were objectively unreasonable'

By: Bennett Loudon February 3, 2023 0

A state appeals court has overturned a murder conviction because of ineffective assistance of counsel. Defendant Lonnie McCray, 64, was convicted in March 2012 in state Supreme Court in the Bronx of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. McCray filed a motion seeking to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo