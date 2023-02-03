Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Presentation on racial disparities in health care planned

Zoom meeting set for Feb. 17

By: Bennett Loudon February 3, 2023 0

The Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys is hosting a presentation on racial disparities in health care online via Zoom at noon on Feb. 17. The presenter will be Dr. Gina Cuyler, vice president of health, equity, and community investments for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. To attend the Zoom meeting, RSVP by sending an email to [email protected] The ...

