Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Declaratory Judgment Act: Admiral Ins. Co. v. Niagara Transformer Corp.

Second Circuit – Declaratory Judgment Act: Admiral Ins. Co. v. Niagara Transformer Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Declaratory Judgment Act Duty to defend – Explicit threat of litigation Admiral Ins. Co. v. Niagara Transformer Corp. 21-2733 Judges Calabresi, Cabranes, and Sullivan Background: The plaintiff sought a declaration that it need not defend or indemnify the defendant in potential litigation between it and nonparties over harms caused by polychlorinated biphenyls ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo