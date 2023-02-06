Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New trial granted by Fourth Department

New trial granted by Fourth Department

By: Bennett Loudon February 6, 2023 0

A state appeals court has reversed weapon and arson charges and granted a new trial because of errors by the trial judge. Defendant Mustaf Osman, was convicted in February 2014 before Oneida County Court Judge Barry M. Donalty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree arson, and resisting arrest. In a decision released Friday the Appellate ...

