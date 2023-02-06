Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

NY funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

By: The Associated Press February 6, 2023 0

An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo