Home / News / 146 NYC police committed misconduct in 2020 protests: Report

146 NYC police committed misconduct in 2020 protests: Report

By: The Associated Press DAVE COLLINS February 7, 2023 0

Nearly 150 New York City police officers committed misconduct, including using excessive force, while responding to the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd, according to a report released Monday by a civilian review board. The city's Civilian Complaint Review Board, or CCRB, also found that many officers disciplined by the police department received punishment ...

