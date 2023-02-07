Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Mussari v. Murray

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Mussari v. Murray

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Serious injury – Sufficiency of evidence Mussari v. Murray CA 21-01483 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County ackground: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages he sustained when his vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle operated by the defendant. The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo