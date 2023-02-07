Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department reserves decision in assault case

Fourth Department reserves decision in assault case

Judge never ruled on defense motion

By: Bennett Loudon February 7, 2023 0

A state appeals court has sent an assault case back to the lower court to rule on a defense motion that had not been previously resolved.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo