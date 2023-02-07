Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Right-of-way: Mosley v. Parnell, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right-of-way Scope of easement Mosley v. Parnell, et al. CA 21-00388 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The plaintiffs are property owners who have use of an easement over the property of the defendant, which is a lakefront lot. The easement is a 20-foot-wide right-of-way across the northern edge of ...

