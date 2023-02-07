Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Transfer of title: Neal v. Fedder Lofts LLC

Fourth Department – Transfer of title: Neal v. Fedder Lofts LLC

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Transfer of title Tax delinquency – Void sale Neal v. Fedder Lofts LLC CA 21-01135 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The respondent county obtained a judgment of foreclosure with respect to certain property based on the owner’s tax delinquency. The county then sold the property to the petitioner at a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo