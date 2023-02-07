Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 23, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 23, 2023    53 NOT PROVIDED BOWER, LEONARD E et ano to DISBROW, SANDRA J et ano Property Address: 1510 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12772 Page: 0288 Tax Account: 122.47-1-11.023 Full Sale Price: $532,000.00 L L RESIDENTIAL ROCHESTER LLC to SURI, MADHU MICKY Property Address: 122 WESTFALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12772 Page: ...

