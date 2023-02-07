Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 19, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 19, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AB3 CONTRACTING LLC et ano 6650 PRUE ROAD APT 1025, SAN ANTONIO TX 78240 Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $43,259.54 ALLEN-JAIYE, DOLA OLALEKE SR et ano 7951 COLLIN MCKINNEY PARKWAY APT 4059, MCKINNEY TX 75070 Favor: FINCOAST CAPITAL LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $19,525.00 ALOE’S LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE ...

