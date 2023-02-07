Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, January 19, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 19, 2023 LIEN SATISFIED AULD, NORA E Favor: SUMNOL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 177 WYCLIFF DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 FERRA, JAMES Favor: DOOLIN, DAVID 10 BELFORD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 GARABILJEVIKJ, BIJANA Favor: WEBSTER KNOLLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION ROBINSON, CARL Favor: SOUTHERN HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 4 WOODBRIDGE TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY 14467

