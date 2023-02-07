Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 23, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 23, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 23, 2023     56 14420 MOLININI, CHRISTINE DANIELLE & MOLININI, FABRIZIO Property Address: 25 HIDEAWAY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $103,330.00 14445 BOTHNER, PETER G Property Address: 4 GREENBRIAR COURT, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $96,800.00 HERKO, MARY LOU & HERKO, NEAL M Property Address: 256 WEST IVY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo