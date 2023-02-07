Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 19, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 19, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2014-08 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SN SERVICING CORPORATION WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

