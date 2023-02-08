Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 19, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 19, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT MONTANEZ, IVELISSE QUINONES 1050 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $140.00 MORIN, LISA M 212 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $350.00 OKUNG, VICTORIA D 326 ELLICOTT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 ORTIZ, BIANCA A 55 AGNES STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

