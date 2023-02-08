Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 24, 2023     43 NOT PROVIDED ANGE, BRANDON & ANGE, NICK D Property Address: 1433 BRIARFIELD WAY, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $289,800.00 IOANNONE, CHEVY T Property Address: 599  HAMLIN TOWN LINE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $198,000.00 14420 BURKE, MATTHEW L & BURKE, MATTHEW L Property ...

