Home / News / Court of Appeals grants new trial

Prosecutor failed to meet notice requirement

By: Bennett Loudon February 9, 2023

The state’s highest court has reversed a conviction for a fatal hit-and-run because the prosecutor failed to provide the required notice that he intended to use a recording of a telephone call in which the defendant made incriminating statements.

