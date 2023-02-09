Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Dog bite: Michael P. v. Dombroski

Fourth Department – Dog bite: Michael P. v. Dombroski

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dog bite Landlord liability – Known vicious propensities Michael P. v. Dombroski CA 21-01725 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for dog bite injuries sustained by his child. At the time of the dog bite, the plaintiff shared custody of the child with ...

