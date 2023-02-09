Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 19-20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 19, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT REED, SUTTON R 46 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $75.00 RICCIUTO, NATHAN T 105 LINDEN TREE LANE APT 8, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $130.00 RIVERA, JOHN L 70 SCRANTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $40.00 RIVERA-SHULER, SHAWN D 510 E ...

