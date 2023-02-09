Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, January 20, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, January 20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 20, 2023 LIEN RELEASE CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Favor: KAMI, GAJMER GOBIN 35 YORK BAY TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Favor: CHEN, SHUANGLI 226 YORK BAY TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 TREVETT, TONYA Favor: UPSTATE GRANITE & MARBLE 782 QUAKER ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 MECHANICS LIEN KLIPFEL, JEFFREY B Favor: GEOCA ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo