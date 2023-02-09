Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutor facing possible impeachment submits resignation

Prosecutor facing possible impeachment submits resignation

By: The Associated Press February 9, 2023 0

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective Feb. 28, news outlets reported. The letter came after a Kentucky House ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo