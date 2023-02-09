Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Shooting at Target highlights gaps in gun laws

Shooting at Target highlights gaps in gun laws

By: The Associated Press February 9, 2023 0

In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as ...

