Court of Appeals orders new trial

Court of Appeals orders new trial

Defendant handcuffed during verdict reading

By: Bennett Loudon February 10, 2023 0

The state’s highest court has reversed an assault conviction and ordered a new trial because the defendant was in shackles when the jury verdict was announced.

