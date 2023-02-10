Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Gina R.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Bennett Loudon February 10, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Marijuana use – Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act Matter of Gina R. CAF 21-00672 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent mother appealed from a determination that she neglected the subject children. Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated the finding that she neglected the children and remitted the matter ...

