Fourth Department – Snowmobile collision: Rick v. Teculver

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Snowmobile collision Summary judgment – Drag racing Rick v. Teculver CA 21-01169 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiff commenced this action seeking damages for injuries sustained when his snowmobile collided with a snowmobile operated by the decedent and owned by the defendant. The plaintiff and another snowmobile driver ...

