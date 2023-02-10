Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Reedy

Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Reedy

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Visual estimation of speed – Lack of qualification People v. Reedy KA 21-01032 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He argues that physical evidence and statements made to the police ought to have been suppressed. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo