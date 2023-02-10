Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawsuit seeks floor vote on Hochul’s rejected top judge pick

Lawsuit seeks floor vote on Hochul’s rejected top judge pick

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL February 10, 2023 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Three weeks after a state Senate committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick for chief judge of New York's highest court, a lawmaker filed suit Thursday seeking to force a full floor vote on the nominee. Republican state Sen. Anthony Palumbo sued the Senate and multiple Democrats in the majority, challenging the Judiciary ...

