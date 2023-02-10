Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 26, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 26, 2023    36 NOT PROVIDED MCCOY, JOHN L to MD HOME GROUP LLC Property Address: 66 HARVEST STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12773 Page: 0654 Tax Account: 106.44-4-73 Full Sale Price: $25,000.00 14420 SCACCIA, TYLER to TDAJ PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 275-36 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12774 Page: 0130 Tax Account: 084.01-3-20./36 Full Sale Price: ...

