Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 20, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 20, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT LEWIS, AIMIE et ano 19 GERLING PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $4,476.40 LOOPBACK SYSTEMS INC LOOPBACK SYSTEMS INC PRESIDENT 26 SAGINAW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: ...

