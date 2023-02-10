Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 26, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 26, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 26, 2023     43 NOT PROVIDED HE, RU & XU, LEI Property Address: 1 STONINGTON DRIVE, , NY 14534, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $427,500.00 JAS PRO PROPERTIES LLC & JAS PRO PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 27 BRAMBLEWOOD LANE, GATES NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $250,300.00 MCGRATH, PAULA Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo