Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court might have easy outs on elections, immigration

Supreme Court might have easy outs on elections, immigration

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO February 10, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court soon could find itself with easy ways out of two high-profile cases involving immigration and elections, if indeed the justices are looking to avoid potentially messy, divisive decisions. Off-ramps in those cases could prove attractive in a term with no shortage of big cases that could divide the court's six ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo