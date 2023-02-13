Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County District Attorney’s weekly update

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2023 0

Monroe County District Attorney’s Weekly Update State Supreme Court Justice Victoria M. Argento sentenced Dimitri Cash to 8⅓ to 25 years in state prison. Cash was convicted of second-degree conspiracy for plotting the murder of Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo. The sentence is to run consecutively to his 115-years-to-life sentence for a separate case involving kidnapping ...

