Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 27, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 27, 2023    37 NOT PROVIDED LESHOURE, WREN et ano to 113 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 145 INDEPENDENCE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12774 Page: 0193 Tax Account: 120.30-1-23 Full Sale Price: $72,000.00 14428 DIVITO, KAREN A et ano to PAPPERT, JENNIFER M et ano Property Address: 634 WINSLOW ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12774 Page: ...

