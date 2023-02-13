Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 27, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 27, 2023     54 14420 ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Property Address: 66 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MENDEZ, DANIELLA Amount: $30,000.00 14428 PAPPERT, JENNIFER M & RAINES, JOEL A Property Address: 634 WINSLOW ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: PREMIUM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $416,000.00 14445 COREA, NICOLE V & GRAZIANO, EVAN T Property Address: 20 RIDGEVIEW DRIVE, ...

